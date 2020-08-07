Livingston Parish confirmed 45 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the local tally to 2,845, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As a state, Louisiana added 1,500 new cases to bring the total to 128,746.
The parish also confirmed a new COVID-19 related death for the second straight day, one of 61 new fatalities reported in Louisiana on Friday. The local death toll now stands at 51.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 538 tests from the state lab, an increase of 14 from the day before, and 26,266 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 412.
That puts Friday’s rate of positivity at 10.5 percent, slightly worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just seven times since June 26.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended Phase Two of reopening the state for an additional 21 days, marking the third time he has extended the order.
Phase Two is now set to expire on Aug. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.