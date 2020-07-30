Livingston Parish reported 58 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local case count to 2,521, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to health officials, Livingston Parish has conducted 483 tests from the state lab, an increase of four from the day before, and 23,384 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 523.
That puts Thursday’s rate of positivity at 11 percent, just over the state’s goal of 10 percent. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just six times since June 26.
The local death toll remained at 48, according to health officials. The parish has reported 19 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including 11 in the month of July.
On Thursday, health officials added 1,708 new cases to the ongoing statewide tally, bringing the total number to 114,481.
Health officials are now reporting 3,811 COVID-19 related deaths, an increase of 42 from the previous day. The state is also reporting 114 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the third straight day on Thursday, falling by 20 overnight to 1,524. The number of hospitalized patients on ventilators also fell by 16 overnight and are at 205 statewide.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding the state’s COVID-19 response in a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
