Livingston Parish reported 75 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as well as one new death, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The local case count now stands at 1,796 off of 18,194 total tests, which equates to a 9.8 percent rate of positivity, worse than the state average of 8.4 percent.
The parish reported its first new COVID-19 related death since July 8, bringing the local death toll to 42. Livingston Parish has reported 13 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including five in the last 19 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 472 tests from the state lab, the same as the day before, and 17,722 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 375.
That puts Friday’s rate of positivity at 20 percent, two times worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower. Livingston Parish has recorded a positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just three times since June 26.
This continues the parish’s rise in case and positivity rate over the last month. Since June 23, the parish has confirmed 1,105 new cases off of 8,260 tests (13.3-percent positivity).
On Friday, health officials added 2,179 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total case count to 88,590. That’s the sixth time in eight days that the state reported at least 2,000 new cases.
According to health officials, 96 percent of Friday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 36 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 10-17.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 24 overnight for the second straight day, bringing the total to 3,399 fatalities as of Friday. The state is also reporting 110 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent ascent, rising by 12 overnight to reach 1,413 statewide, the most since May 7. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by one overnight to 161 statewide.
