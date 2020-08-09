Livingston Parish confirmed 79 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the local tally to 2,924, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As a state, Louisiana added 2,653 new cases to bring over the last two days to reach a total of 131,399 to date.
The local death toll remained at 51, though the state death toll reached 4,145 on Sunday, an increase of 56 from Friday’s update.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 552 tests from the state lab, an increase of 14 from the day before, and 26,966 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 700.
That puts Sunday’s rate of positivity at 11 percent, slightly worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just seven times since June 26.
