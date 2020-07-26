Livingston Parish reported 86 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the local case count to 2,298, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
This was the Department of Health’s first update since Friday. Last week, the agency announced it would no longer update its COVID-19 dashboard on Saturdays.
The local death toll remained at 47 on Sunday. Last week, Livingston Parish reported at least one new COVID-19 related death for five straight days, the longest streak in the parish since the first reported death in late March.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 475 tests from the state lab, an increase of one from the day before, and 21,446 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 423.
That puts Sunday’s rate of positivity at 20.3 percent, two times worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just five times since June 26.
On Sunday, health officials added 3,840 cases of the novel coronavirus to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide case count to date to 107,574.
As of Sunday, Louisiana has reported 3,651 COVID-19 related deaths, a rise of 48 from two days before. The state has confirmed 141 new deaths in the last four days, the most in a four-day span since late April.
COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a significant decrease on Sunday, dropping by 43 to 1,557 statewide. The number of patients on ventilators also fell, decreasing by 13 to 184 statewide.
