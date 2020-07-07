For the third time in nearly three weeks and second time in six days, Livingston Parish reported its largest single-day increase in new cases of the novel coronavirus to date.
Livingston Parish health officials confirmed 86 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring the local case count past 1,200, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish has now confirmed 1,267 COVID-19 cases since the first reported case March 19. Tuesday’s rate of positivity (the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive) in Livingston Parish was 11.5 percent, worse than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent or lower.
Since June 23, Livingston Parish has confirmed 576 new cases off of 4,345 tests (13.2 positivity rate).
The parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related fatality on Tuesday, leaving the local death toll at 39. Since June 1, Livingston Parish has reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths, including two in the last 11 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 471 tests from the state lab, the same as from the previous five days, and 13,809 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 744.
As of Tuesday, officials are now reporting a statewide total of 68,263 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 1,936 from the previous day. That’s the eighth time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day, continuing the state’s recent spike in case growth.
According to the Department of Health, 87 percent of the new cases reported to the state Tuesday were the result of community spread, while 35 percent were among people ages 29 and younger.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 23 to reach 3,211 total fatalities on Tuesday. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their sharp rise, increasing by 61 overnight to reach 1,025. That marks the first time since May 19 that hospitalizations were over 1,000 statewide.
Overall, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in 17 of the Department of Health’s last 20 updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 483.
Ventilator usage remained at 109 statewide on Tuesday.
(Editor's Note: The Louisiana Department of Health removed 104 duplicate and out of state tests from the database between Monday and Tuesday. While the overall case count appeared to increase by 1,936, the actual increase was 2,040.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.