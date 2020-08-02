Livingston Parish reported 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a two-day metric, bringing the local case count to 2,660, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to health officials, Livingston Parish 24,968 total tests through Aug. 2, with 822 new tests coming over the latest two day period.
That puts Sunday’s two-day rate of positivity at 11 percent, just over the state’s goal of 10 percent. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just six times since June 26.
The local death toll increased to 49, according to health officials. The parish has reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including 12 in the month of July.
On Sunday, health officials added 3,477 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the total number to 119,747.
The state has reported at least 1,500 new cases in a day 23 times in the month of July, including 10 consecutive days of at least 1,700. On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state was now No. 1 nationally in cases per capita.
As of Sunday, health officials are reporting 3,893 COVID-19 related deaths, an increase of 58 from Friday. On Wednesday, Louisiana suffered its most COVID-19 deaths in a single day since April 21 (69), giving the state 193 over the last five days.
The state is also reporting 104 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased, from 1,546 to 1,534 or 12 total. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the states reopening plan, have dropped by a total 56 over the last five days.
The number of hospitalized patients on ventilators dropped by 1 since Friday and are at 221 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,379,440 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 37,197 tests from Friday to Sunday, with rate of positivity at 9.3 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Thursday, Governor Edwards addressed citizens on COVID-19 and the Bayou State's response to the pandemic. After several challenging weeks, the governor is pleased to see some dipping in the new coronavirus numbers but warns residents to be aware of school starting up in many districts in the coming weeks.
The governor said that Louisiana should be prepared to stay in Phase 2 past the Aug. 7 deadline for the current proclamation, which will include the mask mandate, bar closures, and reduced restaurant capacity.
