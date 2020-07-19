Livingston Parish reported 96 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday as well as one new death, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The local case count now stands at 1,892 off of 18,194 total tests, which equates to an overall 10.3 percent rate of positivity, worse than the state average of 8.6 percent, but near the 10 percent goal issued by the state and federal coronavirus task force.
The parish reported no new COVID-19 related deaths for the two-day reporting period, holding the local death toll at 42. Livingston Parish has reported 13 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including five in the last 21 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 474 tests from the state lab, an increase of 2, and 18,185 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 463.
That puts the two day reporting period's rate of positivity at 21 percent, just over two times worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just three times since June 26.
This continues the parish’s rise in case and positivity rate over the last month. Since June 23, the parish has confirmed 1,201 new cases off of 8,725 tests (13.7-percent positivity).
On Sunday, health officials added 3,119 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the total case count to 91,706. Based on the average over the two day period, that marks the 19th time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day.
The Louisiana Department of Health reports 3,119 #COVID19 cases reported to the state since July 17, 2020 (Friday). The total number of cases reported to the state is 91,706. pic.twitter.com/Zz7KlhEj0O— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) July 19, 2020
According to health officials, 95 percent of Sunday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 36 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 12-17, with some lagging from the 4-11.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 34 over the two day period, bringing the total to 3,433 fatalities as of Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent ascent, rising by 56 Friday and Saturday to reach 1,469 statewide Sunday, the most since May 7. The number of patients on ventilators rose by 16 to 177.
According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,069,304 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (47,915) or commercial labs (1,021,389). That puts Sunday's two-day positivity rate at 12 percent off of 25,364 new tests, slightly under than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.