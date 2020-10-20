Livingston Parish reported eight new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and no new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,097 cases and 79 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish hasn’t reported a new death since Friday.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 44,701 tests, a jump of 243 tests from Monday. That puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 3.2 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting 176,681 cases; 5,572 deaths; and 2,613,369 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,088 “probable” cases and 200 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose by 33 on Tuesday to 586 statewide. That’s the largest overnight increase in hospitalizations since July 27 (43).
Since dropping to 518 on Oct. 4, hospitalizations have risen by 68 in the last 16 days.
Despite the rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage decreased by two on Tuesday to 62 statewide.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this month that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
