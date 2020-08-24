Livingston Parish reported its lowest number of new cases of the novel coronavirus in more than two months on Monday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, health officials are reporting a total of 3,279 cases in Livingston Parish, an increase of 13 from the day before. That’s the fewest new cases since June 22 (seven) and continues the parish’s recent drop in average daily case counts.
The local death toll remained at 62 on Monday.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 31,404, a jump of 112 tests from Sunday. That puts Monday’s positivity rate at 11.6 percent, which is just the second time in the last eight updates that the parish’s positivity rate was greater than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Monday, the state is reporting 143,566 cases; 4,623 deaths; and 1,772,481 tests.
Information regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, and ventilator usage were delayed on Monday. As of Sunday, hospitalizations were at 941 statewide while ventilator usage was at 152.
Louisiana is currently in Phase Two of its reopening plan, which is scheduled to expire on Aug. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.