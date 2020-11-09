Livingston Parish confirmed five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and no new deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,381 cases and 82 COVID-19 related deaths. Last week, the parish reported deaths in back-to-back days (Nov. 5-6) for the first time since Oct. 15-16.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 48,383 tests, a jump of 106 tests from Sunday. That puts Monday’s positivity rate at 4.7 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Monday, the state is reporting 188,352 COVID-19 cases; 5,819 COVID-19 deaths; and 2,893,443 COVID-19 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 5,020 “probable” cases and 229 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 30 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 652 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have risen by 121 statewide since Oct. 4 and are at their highest point since Sept. 16 (678).
Meanwhile, ventilator usage dropped by one on Monday to 71 statewide.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Thursday that the state would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The current proclamation is set to expire on Friday, Dec. 4.
