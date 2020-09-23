Livingston Parish reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,730 cases and 74 deaths in Livingston Parish.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 39,193 tests, a jump of just 227 tests from Tuesday. That puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 1.7 percent, marking the 26th time in 34 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting 162,645 cases; 5,225 deaths; and 2,218,785 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,224 “probable” cases and 182 “probable” deaths.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 4,070 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 149,640. That puts the state at about 13,005 confirmed active cases, down by 251 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, increased for the first time in nearly a week, rising by 21 overnight to 592 statewide. Despite the rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage saw a slight decrease on Wednesday, falling by two to 94 statewide.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
