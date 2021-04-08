The number of fully-vaccinated residents in Livingston Parish has surpassed 18,000, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the latest data, the number of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses reached 27,509, an increase of 1,254 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 18,217 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 1,429.
In Livingston Parish, the confirmed COVID-19 case count rose by 17 while the number of deaths remained unchanged on Thursday.
There was also a reported increase of one “probable” case but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,628 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,327 “probable” cases
-- 180 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 127,793 total COVID-19 tests
-- 27,509 initiated vaccine series; 18,217 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
