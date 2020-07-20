Livingston Parish reported more than 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as well as one new death, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The local case count now stands at 1,990, an increase of 108 from the day before and the largest overnight increase in reported cases to date.
However, the large case growth comes on a day health officials also reported a backlog of 1,500 cases statewide, with specimen collection dates going as far back as May. Officials didn’t clarify the number of cases that were new or backlogged by parish.
The parish reported its first new COVID-19 related death since July 17, bringing the local death toll to 43. Livingston Parish has reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including six in the last 22 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 474 tests from the state lab, the same as the day before, and 18,892 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 707.
That puts Monday’s rate of positivity at 15.2 percent, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just three times since June 26.
On Monday, the Department of Health added 3,186 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 94,892 to date. According to officials, nearly half (1,583) of Monday’s reported cases were backlogged, with specimen collection dates between May 18 and July 13. The cases will be assigned to those dates on the LDH’s dashboard.
Health officials reported that 99 percent of Monday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 45 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 29 overnight to bring the total to 3,462 fatalities. The state is also reporting 110 “probable” deaths from COVID-19.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent ascent, rising by 39 overnight to reach 1,508 statewide. That marks the first time since May 5 that hospitalizations were above 1,500.
The number of patients on ventilators rose by 15 to 192, also the most since May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.