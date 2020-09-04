Livingston Parish reported nine new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,457 cases in Livingston Parish that have led to 66 deaths, a figure that has remained unchanged over the last four days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 34,632 tests, a jump of 165 tests from Thursday. That puts Friday’s positivity rate at 5.4 percent, marking the 13th time in 18 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Friday, the state is reporting 151,473 cases; 4,872 deaths; and 1,931,748 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 896 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations had a significant decrease on Friday, dropping by 43 overnight down to 808 statewide. That’s the fewest number of hospitalizations since July 1 (799).
Ventilator usage also had a big drop on Friday, falling by 32 down to 96, the first time ventilator usage was below 100 since July 3 (93).
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new order is in effect until Sept. 11.
