Livingston Parish reported one new case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and no new deaths for the 17th straight day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 3,982 cases and 76 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish reported its last death on Sept. 27, and since then, the rest of the state has reported 212 deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 43,201 tests, a slight jump of 28 tests from Tuesday. That puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 3.5 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting 173,121 cases; 5,495 deaths; and 2,516,635 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,088 “probable” cases and 200 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by nine on Wednesday to 582 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have risen by 64 in the last 10 days and in six of the last nine updates.
Ventilator usage decreased by four on Wednesday to 64.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
