The COVID-19 death toll in Livingston Parish rose by one on Monday, bringing the total to date to 233, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
So far this month, officials have confirmed 36 COVID-19 deaths in Livingston Parish, which is the most in a single month since the start of the pandemic. The parish has reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths in the last nine LDH reports and at least one in every update since Aug. 6.
The parish added 288 new COVID-19 cases to its count, bringing the total this month to 2,662, adding on to another record.
Officials also reported 153 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
In other news, 52,789 Livingston Parish residents have now started a vaccine series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health. That’s a rise of 822 from Thursday’s report.
Officials also reported that 1,295 more Livingston Parish residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,026.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 15,189 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 6,486 “probable” cases
-- 233 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 35 “probable” deaths
-- 188,059 total COVID-19 tests
-- 52,789 initiated vaccine series; 42,026 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
