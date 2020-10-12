Livingston Parish confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The update of Monday’s COVID-19 dashboard was delayed by nearly two hours, with health officials citing a “delay in lab processing.” Due to technology issues, the Department of Health received “a limited set” of lab results, affecting cases and tests.
Today’s update reflects those limited results, health officials said, adding that “any remaining tests and cases that would have been received today will be added to tomorrow’s update.”
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 3,964 cases and 76 COVID-19 related deaths, a figure that hasn’t changed in the last 15 days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 42,859 tests, a jump of 20 tests from Sunday. That puts Monday’s positivity rate at 15 percent, marking just the 10th time in the last 50 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Monday, the state is reporting 172,119 cases; 5,476 deaths; and 2,489,737 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 2,528 “probable” cases and 193 “probable” deaths.
Monday’s statewide increase of 63 new cases was the lowest since March 17 (60), but it was based on the 3,397 new tests, the fewest in a day since May 24 (1,589).
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose on Monday to 577, an increase of 14 overnight. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have risen by 59 in the last eight days and in five of the last seven updates.
Ventilator usage decreased by one on Monday to 70.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
