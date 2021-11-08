For the second time in three weeks, the number of Livingston Parish residents who started a COVID-19 vaccine series during the previous week hit an all-time low, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
For the week of Nov. 1-6, approximately 320 locals started a vaccine series, which marks the fewest since the Department of Health began breaking down vaccine rates by parish in mid-March.
The previous low came Oct. 18-24, when the parish reported 349 initiated vaccine series over a one-week span.
Vaccine series initiations have dropped in Livingston Parish in four of the last five weeks, according to LDH data.
To date, approximately 58,479 Livingston Parish residents have started a vaccine series, accounting for 41.1 percent of the parish’s roughly 142,000 population. That average is lower than the statewide rate of 53.4 percent.
So far, approximately 52,318 residents have completed a vaccine series, an increase of 239. That total accounts for 36.8 percent of the local population, also lower than the statewide average of 47.8 percent.
In other news, officials reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Livingston Parish in addition to eight new “probable” cases.
The parish didn’t report any new deaths from COVID-19.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,950 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,633 “probable” cases
-- 304 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 74 “probable” deaths
-- 228,221 total COVID-19 tests
-- 58,479 initiated vaccine series; 52,318 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.