(Editor’s Note: Network issues on May 6, 2020, impacted the Louisiana Department of Health’s epidemiology team’s database that powers the COVID-19 reporting system for positive cases from labs and deaths.)
Livingston Parish saw a significant jump in reported cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Wednesday’s figures were delayed more than three hours due to network issues, the Department of Health said in a statement.
On Wednesday, Livingston Parish reported 19 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the local total to 266. That’s the third-highest single-day jump since the parish reported its first case in mid-March.
So far, Livingston Parish has conducted 3,077 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 200 overnight and 321 over the last two days, and 46 tests from the state lab, an increase of two from the previous day.
The death toll in Livingston Parish remained at 18.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached 30,399 reported cases, an increase of 403 from the previous day. On Monday, the Department of Health reported there are 20,316 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19.
According to health officials, there are now 1,465 hospitalizations from the coronavirus, a decrease of 47 from the previous day. Of that total, 187 are on ventilators, a drop of seven over the last 24 hours and 33 over the last two days.
The Department of Health reported 52 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,094.
There have now been 194,672 completed tests, either through the state lab (8,660) or commercial labs (186,012).
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 4:30 p.m.
