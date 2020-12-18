Livingston Parish school children are eligible for free meals over the two-week Christmas break through Focus Foods, a Baton Rouge-based organization that has fed thousands of area children since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The program is open to children ages 18 and younger in Livingston, Tangipahoa and East Baton Rouge parishes. People are asked to register in advance, though sign-up is available at the distribution sites.
In Livingston Parish, children will be out of school until Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
The meal service has been allowed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a way of keeping children fed amid the COVID-19 public health emergency. The program is being sponsored locally by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
Each box contains a bundle of frozen food and other food items that equates to five lunches, five breakfasts, and five suppers, as well as snacks. Families will also receive a gallon of milk with each box.
To register, visit www.focusfoods.org/register or click here.
Listed below are the distribution sites in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes, followed by the dates people can pick up their boxed meals.
(Note:Volunteers will pass out meals from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on the assigned distribution days.)
-- Abundant Life Church, 206 Edgewood Drive, Denham Springs (Livingston Parish residents); Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 21-22; Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 28-29
-- Old Courthouse, 20180 Iowa Street, Livingston (Livingston Parish residents); Tuesday, Dec. 22; Tuesday, Dec. 29
-- Independence Depot Pavillion, 269 E. Railroad Avenue, Independence (Tangipahoa Parish residents); Tuesday, Dec. 22; Tuesday, Dec. 29
-- Mission Church, 41347 I-55 Service Road, Hammond (Tangipahoa Parish residents); Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 21-22; Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 28-29
-- Zemurray Park, 600 S. Oak Street, Hammond (Tangipahoa Parish residents); Monday, Dec. 21; Monday, Dec. 28
-- Kentwood Community Center, 304 Avenue F., Kentwood (Tangipahoa Parish residents); Wednesday, Dec. 23; Wednesday, Dec. 30
