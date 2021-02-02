Livingston Parish children are eligible for free meals over the Mardi Gras break through Focus Foods, a Baton Rouge-based organization that has fed thousands of area children since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The program is open to children ages 18 and younger in Livingston Parish, as well as other parishes. People are required to register in advance through an online form that can be found by clicking here.
“All Livingston Parish residents, 18 or younger, are eligible to receive FREE boxed meals while schools are closed for the upcoming Mardi Gras Break,” Focus Foods said via social media.
In Livingston Parish, the Mardi Gras break runs Feb. 12-16.
Distribution dates are to be determined, according to Focus Foods. Locations included on the sign-up form are as follows:
-- Albany Middle School (29801 Reeves Street, Albany, LA, 70711)
-- Doyle Elementary School (29285 S. Range Road, Livingston, LA, 70754)
-- Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center (1129 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA, 70726)
-- Walker High School (9677 Florida Blvd. Walker, LA, 70785)
Focus Foods operates out of a 6,000-square-foot production facility located in Baton Rouge, according to its website. With two conveyor lines and approximately 70 employees, the team can produce more than 50,000 meals per day.
Workers operate 32 cold storage trucks, trailers, and mobile delivery units with the support of a dedicated logistics team of 40 employees. The supply chain team manages 21,000 square feet of warehousing and 13,000 square feet of cold storage space.
Built in 2019, our state-of-the-art kitchen enables our 30-person culinary staff to develop menu plans and prepare meals that follow nutrition guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Louisiana Department of Health.
