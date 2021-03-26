The confirmed COVID-19 case count in Livingston Parish fell by two overnight, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,526 COVID-19 cases and 174 COVID-19 deaths, the same for the second straight day. Prior to Thursday, the parish had reported a new fatality from the virus in two straight days.
Livingston Parish is also reporting 3,260 “probable” cases, a rise of six, and 22 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to LDH figures, the parish has initiated a vaccination series for 22,911 patients. Of that total, approximately 12,870 have become fully-vaccinated.
Officials report that Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 124,675 tests. That includes 104,058 molecular tests and 20,617 antigen tests.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 378,816 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 64,253 “probable” cases
-- 9,258 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 829 “probable” deaths
-- 6,434,571 total COVID-19 tests
-- 429,935 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,718,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 654,876 series completed
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 18 overnight to 378 statewide. COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 50 of the last 62 LDH updates and by 1,694 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage fell by seven to 62 statewide, figures show.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
