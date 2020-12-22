Livingston Parish confirmed 102 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s the most new cases reported in a single day since Dec. 9 and the first death since Dec. 16.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 6,711 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 106 confirmed deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,388 “probable” cases, an overnight increase of 25, and eight “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 78,685 tests. That includes 70,736 molecular tests and 7,949 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 3-9, was 14.60 percent, up from the previous week’s rate.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 266,953 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 24,007 “probable” cases
-- 6,813 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 345 “probable” deaths
-- 4,182,279 total COVID-19 tests
-- 232,725 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the second straight day, surging by 57 overnight to 1,647 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 31 of the last 41 updates from the Department of Health, including by 113 in the last two days.
Ventilator usage rose by seven to 181 statewide on Tuesday, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
