Livingston Parish confirmed 105 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and no new deaths for the sixth straight update, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The large case increase comes on a day that health officials reported a backlog of 2,538 cases statewide, with some specimen collection dates going back as far as September.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,959 confirmed cases and 84 COVID-19 related deaths.
The parish is also reporting 497 “probable” cases, 38 more than the previous day, and three “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 58,984 tests. That includes 55,409 molecular tests and 3,575 antigen tests.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 207,039 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 9,670 “probable” cases
-- 5,985 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 248 “probable” deaths
-- 3,286,083 COVID-19 tests
-- 185,960 “presumed” recoveries
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued its recent rise, increasing by 43 for the second straight day to bring the statewide total to 972, the most since Aug. 21.
A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 13 of the last 15 updates. Since Oct. 4, they have risen by 454 statewide, including by 280 in the last week.
Ventilator usage rose by 13 on Friday to 101 statewide, figures show. That’s the first time the state is reporting at least 100 patients on ventilators since Sept. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.