In Livingston Parish, the confirmed COVID-19 case count rose by 11 while the number of deaths remained unchanged on Monday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish is also reporting nearly 1,000 more administered vaccine doses.
According to the latest data, approximately 28,495 residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 986 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 19,574 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 1,357.
There were no new “probable” cases or “probable” deaths reported Monday.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,667 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,339 “probable” cases
-- 180 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 128,630 total COVID-19 tests
-- 28,495 initiated vaccine series; 19,574 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
