Livingston Parish reported 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,677 cases in Livingston Parish along with 73 deaths. On Thursday, the parish reported multiple deaths for the 11th time since the first confirmed fatality in early April.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 37,928 tests, a jump of 200 tests from Thursday. That puts Friday’s positivity rate at 5.5 percent, marking the 22nd time in 30 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Friday, the state is reporting 160,283 cases; 5,172 deaths; and 2,145,947 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,039 “probable” cases and 168 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped for the second straight day, falling by 16 on Friday to 647 statewide. That’s the fewest hospitalizations in the state since June 24 (631).
Ventilator usage also fell on Friday, dropping by two to 104 statewide.
Last week, Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.