Livingston Parish confirmed 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish had reported at least one new COVID-19 death in six of the last eight LDH updates.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,473 COVID-19 cases and 172 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,205 “probable” cases, a rise of eight, and 20 “probable” deaths, a rise of one from the previous report.
According to LDH figures, the parish has initiated a vaccination series for 20,367 patients, an increase of 1,489 from the last report. Of that total, approximately 11,311 have become fully-vaccinated, a rise of 705.
Officials report that Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 122,220 tests. That includes 102,206 molecular tests and 20,014 antigen tests.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 376,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 62,995 “probable” cases
-- 9,190 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 784 “probable” deaths
-- 6,311,156 total COVID-19 tests
-- 426,243 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,516,763 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 568,968 series completed
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 32 overnight to 414 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 47 of the last 56 LDH updates and by 1,655 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage, however, rose by one to 67 statewide, figures show.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
Edwards is expected to address the media in a press conference slated for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
