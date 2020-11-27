Livingston Parish confirmed 114 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard was not updated on Thursday, Nov. 26, in observance of Thanksgiving, meaning Friday’s figures are from the previous two days.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 5,273 confirmed cases and 87 COVID-19 related deaths.
The parish is also reporting 624 “probable” cases, 10 more than Wednesday, and three “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 62,698 tests. That includes 58,419 molecular tests and 4,279 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 12-18, was 16.30 percent, twice as high as the state rate of 8.10 percent.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 218,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,806 “probable” cases
-- 6,136 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 255 “probable” deaths
-- 3,469,174 total COVID-19 tests
-- 192,488 “presumed” recoveries
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by three on Friday to 1,074 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 16 of the last 20 updates and by 556 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage increased by nine on Friday to 125 statewide, figures show.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect for 28 days until Dec. 23.
