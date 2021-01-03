Livingston Parish confirmed 116 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Department of Health did not update its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. Sunday’s figures are from the last three days.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 7,266 COVID-19 cases and 116 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,621 “probable” cases, an increase of 10, and nine “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 83,410 tests. That includes 74,365 molecular tests and 9,045 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 17-23, was 19.50 percent, up from the previous week’s rate.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting:
-- 291,079 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 29,979 “probable” cases
-- 7,162 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 375 “probable” deaths
-- 4,444,069 total COVID-19 tests
-- 263,712 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the fifth straight day, increasing by 102 over the last three days to 1,833 statewide. Since Monday, the number of hospitalizations has risen by 303.
Ventilator usage rose by two to 204 statewide on Sunday.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
