Livingston Parish reported 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one new COVID-19 death on Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, health officials are reporting a total of 3,325 cases in Livingston Parish that have led to 64 deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 32,825, a jump of 179 tests from Tuesday. That puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 6.7 percent, which is the eighth time in the last 10 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was lower than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting 144,960 cases; 4,688 deaths; and 1,808,167 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 701 “probable” cases, a new metric.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 9,798 over the last week to bring the total thus far to 127,918. That puts the state at about 17,042 active cases, down by 4,741 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 16 overnight and now stand at 914 statewide. Ventilator usage, however, increased to 148, a jump of six overnight.
During a press conference Wednesday morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he would be extending his Phase Two order of reopening the state for another two weeks.
The current order expires Aug. 28, and the new order would keep the state under Phase Two through Sept. 11.
