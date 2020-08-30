Livingston Parish confirmed 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday as well as one new COVID-19 death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Sunday’s updated figures are from the last two days. The Department of Health stopped updating its COVID-19 dashboard earlier this summer.
As of Sunday, health officials have reported a total of 3,368 cases in Livingston Parish that have resulted in 65 deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 33,476, a jump of 257 tests from Friday. That puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 4.6 percent, which is the 10th time in the last 13 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting 147,867 cases; 4,768 deaths; and 1,868,750 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 701 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose slightly to 902 statewide, a jump of two in 48 hours. That’s the second time since Aug. 18 hospitalizations have increased and the third time this month.
Ventilator usage also rose slightly to 143, an increase of two from Friday.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new order is in effect until Sept. 1.
