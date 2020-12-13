Livingston Parish confirmed 124 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
This marks the seventh straight day Livingston Parish has reported at least one new death from the coronavirus, continuing the longest such streak since the parish’s first reported death in April.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 6,182 confirmed cases and 101 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,097 “probable” cases, a jump of 36 from Friday, and six “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 72,396 tests. That includes 65,747 molecular tests and 6,649 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 25 - Dec. 2, was 14.40 percent, up from the previous week’s rate.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting:
-- 249,301 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 19,312 “probable” cases
-- 6,511 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 307 “probable” deaths
-- 3,927,341 total COVID-19 tests
-- 217,930 “presumed” recoveries (updated weekly)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 56 on Sunday to bring the statewide total to 1,533. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have only dropped in six of the last 33 from the Department of Health.
Ventilator usage dropped by five to 162 statewide on Sunday, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
