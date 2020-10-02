Health officials confirmed 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Livingston Parish on Friday and no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 3,831 cases and 76 COVID-19 related deaths, a figure that hasn’t changed in the last five days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 40,963 tests, a jump of 180 tests from Thursday. That puts Friday’s positivity rate at 10.0 percent, marking just the ninth time in 42 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Friday, the state is reporting 167,401 cases; 5,355 deaths; and 2,356,024 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,425 “probable” cases and 190 “probable” deaths.
After dropping for two straight days, COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose by two to 536 statewide. Despite the slight rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage fell by one overnight to 74 statewide.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
