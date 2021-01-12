Livingston Parish confirmed 151 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and no new COVID-19 related death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks the fifth-most new cases in the parish in a single day yet.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 7,921 COVID-19 cases and 126 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,951 “probable” cases, a jump of 107, and 10 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 89,987 tests. That includes 79,402 molecular tests and 10,585 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 24-30, was 15.80 percent.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 315,582 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 37,357 “probable” cases
-- 7,536 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 435 “probable” deaths
-- 4,731,297 total COVID-19 tests
-- 280,373 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 159,698 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the second straight day, increasing by 53 overnight to 2,035 statewide. Ventilator usage also increased by 12 to 244 statewide.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
Edwards is expected to address the media in a press conference set for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
