Livingston Parish confirmed 157 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday — its most in a single day to date — on a day a “processing error” resulted in a higher volume of new cases statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
“Due to a recent processing error, some COVID-19 data that would have been reported November 29-30 is being reported today,” the Department of Health said in a statement.
For the first time since Wednesday, the parish did not report a new COVID-19 related death. Prior to Tuesday, the parish had reported at least one new death in three straight updates.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 5,470 confirmed cases and 91 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish is also reporting 740 “probable” cases, a rise of 112 from Monday, and three “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 65,229 tests. That includes 60,464 molecular tests and 4,765 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 12-18, was 16.30 percent, twice as high as the state rate of 8.10 percent.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 224,410 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 13,330 “probable” cases
-- 6,194 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 261 “probable” deaths
-- 3,552,899 total COVID-19 tests
-- 192,488 “presumed” recoveries
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 39 on Tuesday to 1,280 statewide, the most since Aug. 13 (1,281). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 19 of the last 23 updates and by 762 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage rose by three to 128 statewide, figures show.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
