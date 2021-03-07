Livingston Parish confirmed 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and no new COVID-19 deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,344 COVID-19 cases and 165 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,134 “probable” cases, a rise of seven, and 19 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 117,654 tests. That includes 98,686 molecular tests and 18,968 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 18-24, was 5.50 percent, marking a decrease from the previous week.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting:
-- 372,514 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 61,271 “probable” cases
-- 9,033 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 715 “probable” deaths
-- 6,104,160 total COVID-19 tests
-- 415,954 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,117,714 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 404,653 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by six over the last two days to 532 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 39 of the last 45 LDH updates and by 1,537 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by two to 75 statewide.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
