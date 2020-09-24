Livingston Parish reported 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,746 cases and 74 deaths in Livingston Parish.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 39,410 tests, a jump of just 217 tests from Wednesday. That puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 7.3 percent, marking the 27th time in 35 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting 163,222 cases; 5,241 deaths; and 2,236,310 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,224 “probable” cases and 182 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, decreased on Thursday following an increase the day before, falling by 17 overnight to 575 statewide. Ventilator usage also saw a slight decrease, falling by two to 92 statewide.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.