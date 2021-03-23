Livingston Parish confirmed 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,521 COVID-19 cases and 173 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,237 “probable” cases, a rise of 19, and 21 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to LDH figures, the parish has initiated a vaccination series for 21,792 patients. Of that total, approximately 11,961 have become fully-vaccinated.
Officials report that Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 124,061 tests. That includes 103,684 molecular tests and 20,377 antigen tests.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 378,011 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 63,760 “probable” cases
-- 9,231 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 806 “probable” deaths
-- 6,384,068 total COVID-19 tests
-- 426,243 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,622,640 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 611,494 series completed
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by one overnight to 404 statewide. This marked just the 11th time in the last 59 updates that COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, increased from the previous report.
Ventilator usage rose by three to 74 statewide, figures show.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.