Livingston Parish confirmed 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday — its fewest in more than two weeks — and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s the fewest new cases in a day since Dec. 28 (15).
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 7,937 COVID-19 cases and 127 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,990 “probable” cases, a jump of 39, and 10 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 90,394 tests. That includes 79,614 molecular tests and 10,780 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 31 - Jan. 6, was 18.20 percent, an increase from the previous week.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 317,336 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 38,499 “probable” cases
-- 7,582 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 440 “probable” deaths
-- 4,757,084 total COVID-19 tests
-- 298,614 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 159,698 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
After rising for two straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly on Wednesday, falling by six overnight to 2,029 statewide.
Ventilator usage also decreased, dropping by nine to 235.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.