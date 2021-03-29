Livingston Parish confirmed 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and no new deaths, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,543 COVID-19 cases and 174 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,268 “probable” cases, a rise of eight, and 22 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to LDH figures, the parish has initiated a vaccination series for 24,003 patients, an increase of 1,092 from the last report. Of that total, approximately 13,986 are fully-vaccinated, a rise of 1,026.
Officials report that Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 125,128 tests. That includes 104,399 molecular tests and 20,729 antigen tests.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 379,409 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 64,496 “probable” cases
-- 9,279 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 843 “probable” deaths
-- 6,466,421 total COVID-19 tests
-- 429,935 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,842,453 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 720,598 series completed
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 16 to 362 statewide. COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 51 of the last 63 LDH updates and by 1,710 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage remained at 62 statewide, figures show.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
