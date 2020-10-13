Livingston Parish reported 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and no new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 3,981 cases and 76 COVID-19 related deaths, a figure that hasn’t changed in the last 16 days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 43,173 tests, a jump of 314 tests from Monday. That puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 5.4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting 172,801 cases; 5,486 deaths; and 2,510,319 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 2,528 “probable” cases and 193 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by four on Tuesday to 573, which followed an increase of 14 the day before. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have risen by 55 in the last nine days and in five of the last eight updates.
Ventilator usage decreased by two on Tuesday to 68.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.