(Editor's Note: An earlier headline of this story incorrectly said the parish reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday when it should've said 19 new COVID-19 cases. The News apologize for this mistake.)
Livingston Parish confirmed 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s the first time Livingston Parish hasn’t reported a new death since Dec. 4. Prior to Monday, the parish had reported nine deaths in eight LDH updates.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 6,201 confirmed cases and 101 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,099 “probable” cases, a jump of two from Sunday, and six “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 72,615 tests. That includes 65,959 molecular tests and 6,656 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 25 - Dec. 2, was 14.40 percent, up from the previous week’s rate.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 250,292 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 19,351 “probable” cases
-- 6,535 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 310 “probable” deaths
-- 3,937,800 total COVID-19 tests
-- 217,930 “presumed” recoveries (updated weekly)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by six on Monday to bring the statewide total to 1,527. This marks the first time since late October that the number of hospitalizations dropped in consecutive days.
A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have decreased in just seven of the last 34 updates from the Department of Health, including by 62 in the last two days.
Ventilator usage dropped by 15 to 147 statewide on Monday, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.