Livingston Parish confirmed 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,699 COVID-19 cases and 143 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,589 “probable” cases and 17 “probable” deaths, both figures the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 102,056 tests. That includes 87,204 molecular tests and 14,852 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 14-20, was 10.00 percent, marking the second consecutive week that the local positivity rate decreased.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 350,623 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 50,968 “probable” cases
-- 8,340 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 572 “probable” deaths
-- 5,328,079 total COVID-19 tests
-- 344,321 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 397,371 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 57,926 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 14th time in the last 17 LDH updates, dropping by 13 to 1,403. Since Jan. 19, hospitalizations have dropped by 502.
Ventilator usage also fell on Monday, dropping by 12 to 187 across the state.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
