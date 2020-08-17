Livingston Parish confirmed 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as well as one new death, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, the local case count stands at 3,119, while the local death toll is at 57. Livingston Parish has confirmed five new COVID-19 related deaths in the last five days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 29,631 COVID-19 tests, a jump of 257 tests from Sunday’s update. That puts Monday’s positivity rate at 7.3 percent, marking the second straight day the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
On Monday, health officials added 567 new cases to the statewide case count to bring the total to 138,485. That’s the fewest new cases (not attributed to errors in reporting) in a single day since June 22 (461).
Despite the low number of new cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, saw their biggest rise in weeks, increasing by 30 to reach 1,226 statewide. However, ventilator usage fell by five to 184 statewide.
The statewide death toll increased by 19 to 4,403. There have now been 568 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 123 “probable” deaths.
