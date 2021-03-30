Livingston Parish confirmed 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and two new deaths, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,562 COVID-19 cases and 176 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,275 “probable” cases, a rise of seven, and 22 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to LDH figures, the parish has initiated a vaccination series for 24,003 patients. Of that total, approximately 13,986 are fully-vaccinated.
Officials report that Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 125,450 tests. That includes 104,608 molecular tests and 20,842 antigen tests.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 379,727 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 64,687 “probable” cases
-- 9,288 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 844 “probable” deaths
-- 6,478,287 total COVID-19 tests
-- 429,935 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,842,453 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 720,598 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by one overnight to 363 statewide. Despite the increase on Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 51 of the last 64 LDH updates and by 1,706 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by one to 61 statewide, figures show.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
Edwards will address the media in a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
