Livingston Parish reported 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and two new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,777 cases and 76 deaths in Livingston Parish. Those were the parish’s first reported COVID-19 related deaths since Tuesday.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 39,920 tests, a jump of just 324 tests from Friday. That puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 5.8 percent, marking the 29th time in 37 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting 164,851 cases; 5,283 deaths; and 2,281,925 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,224 “probable” cases and 182 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, decreased by 13 over the previous two days to bring the statewide total to 557, the fewest since June 14 (556).
Ventilator usage also fell to 85 statewide, a drop of one from Friday.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
