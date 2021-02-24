Livingston Parish confirmed 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and no new deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,202 COVID-19 cases and 161 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,032 “probable” cases, a rise of 11, and 18 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous day.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 112,963 tests. That includes 95,027 molecular tests and 17,936 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 11-17, was 11.00 percent, marking a decrease after consecutive week-to-week decreases.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 367,582 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 59,343 “probable” cases
-- 8,860 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 668 “probable” deaths
-- 5,849,311 total COVID-19 tests
-- 408,463 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 857,963 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 294,232 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 28 overnight to 687 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 12 (676). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan hospitalizations have dropped in 31 of the last 36 LDH updates and by 1,382 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by nine to 102 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 20 (101).
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
