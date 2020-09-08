Livingston Parish reported 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as well as one new COVID-19 related death, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,495 cases in Livingston Parish that have led to 69 deaths. The parish has reported one death in three consecutive days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 35,208 tests, a jump of just 139 tests from Monday. That puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 14.3 percent, marking just the sixth time in 21 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting 153,433 cases; 4,955 deaths; and 1,967,458 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 896 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose by 12 overnight and now stand at 799 statewide. Ventilator usage also jumped in the last 24 hours days and is now at 131 statewide, a rise of seven.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding the state’s response to Hurricane Laura and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during a press conference slated for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The press conference will come three days before his current Phase Two order expires on Friday, Sept. 11.
