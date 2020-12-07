Livingston Parish confirmed 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and one new COVID-19 related death for the second straight day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 5,728 confirmed cases and 94 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths. The parish is also reporting 811 “probable” cases, a drop of two from Sunday, and four “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 67,559 tests. That includes 62,446 molecular tests and 5,113 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 19-25, was 12.20 percent, down from last week’s rate.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 236,879 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 15,257 “probable” cases
-- 6,331 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 276 “probable” deaths
-- 3,728,845 total COVID-19 tests
-- 202,891 “presumed” recoveries
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 31 on Monday to 1,423 statewide, the most since Aug. 6 (1,457). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 24 of the last 28 updates and by 905 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage dropped by one to 161 statewide, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.